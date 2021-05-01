NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.71.

NUVA opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

