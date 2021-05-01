Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 11,470 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of First United worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First United by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First United by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First United in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First United by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

First United stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First United Co. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.13.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

In other First United news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $59,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,528 shares of company stock valued at $49,335. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

