Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centogene by 103.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Centogene by 1,070.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Centogene by 109.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Centogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTG opened at $10.87 on Friday. Centogene has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -2.25.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

