Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTL opened at $1.92 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

