Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,900 Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uxin were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Uxin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UXIN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $890.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Uxin Limited has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.39.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

