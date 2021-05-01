Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $683.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

