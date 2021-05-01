Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 64.0% in April

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 149,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,768 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $189,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,872.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,671 shares of company stock worth $2,222,206.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

