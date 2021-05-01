Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 64.0% in April

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 149,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.