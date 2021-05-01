Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

NYSE JGH opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

