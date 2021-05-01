Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMM. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JMM remained flat at $$7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

