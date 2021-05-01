Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 46.7% in April

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,301. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.