nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 1946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $6,024,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric Company Profile (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.