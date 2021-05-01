nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.7-541.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.61 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 960,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

