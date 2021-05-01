nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.7-541.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.61 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

NVT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

