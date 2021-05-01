NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.84 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

