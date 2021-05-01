Nwam LLC Sells 19,340 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,340 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BEST were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in BEST by 28.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BEST by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEST stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00). BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

