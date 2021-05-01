NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

