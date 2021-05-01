Nyerium (NYEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $70,287.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 154.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 1,645.5% against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $277,967.52 and approximately $70,287.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

