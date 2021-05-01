OAX Price Tops $0.42 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. OAX has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and $1.33 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00069156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.22 or 0.00847302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.93 or 0.08585398 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.