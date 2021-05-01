Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Up 28.9% This Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $579.17 million and approximately $39.72 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00067722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.07 or 0.00826086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

