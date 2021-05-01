OctoFi Achieves Market Cap of $48.27 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $48.27 million and $1.74 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $60.53 or 0.00104574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.03 or 0.00834524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045403 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

