Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.29. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 8,317 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

