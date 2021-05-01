Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.29. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 8,317 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.
About Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
