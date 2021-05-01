Oddz 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.98 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $30.84 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00004201 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00285674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $639.54 or 0.01096842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00711301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,065.85 or 0.99585282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

