Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 1,075,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,975. The firm has a market cap of $343.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.