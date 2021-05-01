OKCash (OK) Price Up 23.3% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. OKCash has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $30,793.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,713,036 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

