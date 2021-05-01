Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.23 Million

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $423.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $436.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $349.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

OLLI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 893,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,044. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 over the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

