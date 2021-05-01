Olyseum (OLY) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and $51,643.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00287029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.84 or 0.01083051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.88 or 0.00726064 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,363.76 or 0.99909149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,983,359 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

