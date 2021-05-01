Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.25

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 5552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 521,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

