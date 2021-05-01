OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 15,727 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 119.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after buying an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 254,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.75 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

