OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 183 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 0.5% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.