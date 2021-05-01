OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $149.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $150.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

