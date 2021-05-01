OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in Target by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 150.5% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $207.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

