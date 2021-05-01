OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 428,956 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,246,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,990,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN opened at $28.69 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.