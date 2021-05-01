OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 836 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Total by 403.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth $18,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Total stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.