OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,715 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Cigna accounts for approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $249.01 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

