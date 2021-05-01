OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,313.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,197.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,155.23. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

