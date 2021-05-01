OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.