Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ingevity in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $39,388,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

