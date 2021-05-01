Oppenheimer Comments on Visa Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

Shares of V opened at $233.56 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

