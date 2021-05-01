Oppenheimer Comments on Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yum China in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YUMC. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

