Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $116.81 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.