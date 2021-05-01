Oppenheimer Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $865.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $761.81. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

