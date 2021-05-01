Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 325 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.98 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.