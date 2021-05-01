Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 971 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

