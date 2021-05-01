Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Burney Co. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.