Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on REGI shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

REGI opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

