O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $530.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.88. 668,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

