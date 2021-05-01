O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $575.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $552.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.68 and a 200-day moving average of $467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $373.14 and a one year high of $553.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $761,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

