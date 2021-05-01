Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. 1,023,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,516. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $13,611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth $16,447,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

