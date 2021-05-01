Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

NYSE:OEC opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

