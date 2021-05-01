Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Sells $14,172.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $14,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORRF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

